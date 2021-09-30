scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
NTA UPCET 2021 result declared at upcet.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 30, 2021 11:51:28 am
The official website of NTA UP CET 2021 -- upcet.nta.nic.in -- has updated the UPCET 2021 result.

UPCET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the result of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 today. Candidates can check the UPCET result on the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

To access the UPCET 2021 result, students will have to use their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth.

How to check UPCET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in with the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The UPCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

The score of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will also be acceptable for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow. The decision is taken to ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021.

Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology,(MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and some other state universities will also use UPCET 2021 result.

