UGC NET result December 2018 declared at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Result December 2018, NTA UGC NET Result Dec 2018: The results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination is declared today, five days before the scheduled date. The candidates can check the result on the official website, ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Out of 9.56 lakh candidates who registered for the NTA NET exam, 6.81 lakh appeared for both papers. While 44001 candidates qualified for the eligibility for assistant professor, a total of 3883 aspirants qualified for JRF and eligible for assistant professor.

The exam was held for over two days (December 18 to December 22) that had two shifts to manage the candidates. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two. The exam was held in 235 cities and was conducted for a total of 85 subjects.

To check result, the candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above. On the homepage, they need to click on the UGC NET result link. A new page will open. Login with your registered number and fill in the details. The result will be available for download.

NET is conducted to determine eligibility for college and university level lectureship and for the award of junior research fellowship. This time the exam was held in the computer-based mode in 10 shifts.