NTA UGC NET modified result declared, how to check

UGC NET Result December 2018, NTA UGC NET Result Dec 2018: The National Testing Agency has declared the modified reslts of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Advertising

Earlier, the final results were declared in the first week of January.

NTA UGC NET modified results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter Registration number/ Roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was held for over two days (December 18 to December 22) and was conducted by the NET for the first time on the behalf of the University Grant Commission. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two. NTA conducted the UGC NET in 235 cities and was held for a total of 85 subjects.

Advertising

NET is conducted to determine eligibility for college and university level lectureship and for the award of junior research fellowship. This time the exam was held in the computer-based mode in 10 shifts.