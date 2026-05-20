UGC NET June 2026 registration deadline extended till May 23, apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. According to an official public notice issued on May 20, the extension has been provided after the agency received “various representations from candidates” requesting more time to complete the registration process.
In the notice, NTA said, “NTA decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply.” The agency has also revised the fee payment and correction window schedule for candidates.
The correction facility will allow candidates to edit details submitted in their application forms during the specified period on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make changes through the correction window available on the official portal once it is activated by NTA.
|Event
|Earlier date
|Extended date
|Online submission of application form
|May 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
|May 23, 2026 (up to 10:00 AM)
|Last date for payment of examination fee
|May 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
|May 23, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
|Correction window for application form
|May 22 to May 24, 2026
|May 25 to May 27, 2026
Applicants have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or heavy traffic on the website. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official NTA UGC NET website for further updates regarding examination dates, admit cards, and city intimation slips.
UGC NET June 2026 is conducted for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.