UGC NET June 2026 registration deadline extended till May 23, apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The notification regarding intimation of UGC NET 2025 December exam city intimation will be displayed on NTA website prior to 10 days of exam (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. According to an official public notice issued on May 20, the extension has been provided after the agency received “various representations from candidates” requesting more time to complete the registration process.

In the notice, NTA said, “NTA decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply.” The agency has also revised the fee payment and correction window schedule for candidates.

The correction facility will allow candidates to edit details submitted in their application forms during the specified period on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make changes through the correction window available on the official portal once it is activated by NTA.