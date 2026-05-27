UGC NET June 2026 application correction window closing tomorrow, here’s what you can change

UGC NET 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination tomorrow, May 28, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms but need to make changes in their details can do so by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the NTA notice, candidates are allowed to edit details including date of birth, gender, category, PwD status, subject, and examination city preferences. Applicants can also modify either candidate name, father’s name, or mother’s name. However, mobile number, email address, uploaded photograph, signature, and permanent or present address cannot be changed during the correction process.
Candidates can make corrections by logging in through the official portal using their application number and password. After making the necessary changes, applicants must save and submit the revised application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 correction window link.
Step 3: Log in using application number and password.
Step 4: Edit the required fields in the application form.
Step 5: Submit the corrected form.
Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page.
The correction facility is being provided for candidates applying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across the country. NTA has advised applicants to carefully review all entered details before the correction window closes, as no further opportunity for edits will be provided after the deadline.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30 in computer-based mode. The city intimation slip is expected on June 10, while admit cards are likely to be released on June 15. The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.