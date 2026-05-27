UGC NET June 2026 application correction window closing tomorrow, here’s what you can change

UGC NET 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination tomorrow, May 28, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms but need to make changes in their details can do so by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the NTA notice, candidates are allowed to edit details including date of birth, gender, category, PwD status, subject, and examination city preferences. Applicants can also modify either candidate name, father’s name, or mother’s name. However, mobile number, email address, uploaded photograph, signature, and permanent or present address cannot be changed during the correction process.