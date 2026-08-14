UGC NET June 2026 answer key to be released on August 16: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date for the provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2026. According to an update shared by NTA on August 14, the provisional answer keys will be published on August 16, 2026 on the agency’s official website.
The answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations will also be released on the same date. The development comes after NTA had earlier said that the provisional answer keys for these examinations would be published during the week.
Once the answer keys are available, candidates will be able to check their responses and raise objections against questions or answers through the prescribed online process. Details regarding the challenge window, procedure and other instructions will be provided by NTA along with the answer key.
📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update
The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website.
Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 14, 2026
Candidates will be required to access the provisional answer key through the official NTA website using their examination-related login credentials. They should carefully compare the answers marked in the response sheet with the provisional key before submitting any challenge.
The provisional answer key is not the final answer key. After considering the challenges received from candidates, NTA will review the objections and subsequently release the final answer key. The final key will be used for preparing the examination results.
NTA has advised candidates to rely only on official communications from the agency and regularly check its website for further updates regarding the answer key and subsequent result process.