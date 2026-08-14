UGC NET June 2026 answer key to be released on August 16: NTA

Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Express Photo- Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date for the provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2026. According to an update shared by NTA on August 14, the provisional answer keys will be published on August 16, 2026 on the agency’s official website.

The answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations will also be released on the same date. The development comes after NTA had earlier said that the provisional answer keys for these examinations would be published during the week.

Once the answer keys are available, candidates will be able to check their responses and raise objections against questions or answers through the prescribed online process. Details regarding the challenge window, procedure and other instructions will be provided by NTA along with the answer key.