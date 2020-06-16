UGC NET, JNUEE, ICAR application submission deadlines further extended

The application process will now be closed on June 30. Representational image/ file The application process will now be closed on June 30. Representational image/ file

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the application submission deadline of ICAR, JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, NCHM JEE 2020 to June 30. The application submission deadline of the examinations was earlier scheduled to close on April 30 which was then extended to May 31, and further to June 15.

Candidates can apply through the official website- nta.ac.in. The NTA had earlier postponed the JEE Main April session to be held in July. The medical entrance exam – NEET too was postponed to be held on July 26. The exams have been deferred to ensure that no large gatherings or commute are allowed amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the entire academic calendar by at least a month. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed that it is aiming at starting the new academic session by September 1.

