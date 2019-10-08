NTA UGC NET December 2019: Registration to close tomorrow

NTA UGC NET December 2019: The online application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will be closed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The examinations will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

The application process had started from Monday, September 9, 2019.

Meanwhile, the June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16.

UGC NET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make the payment.

NTA UGC NET December 2019: Important dates

Dates for registration: September 9 to October 9, 2019

Download admit cards: November 9

Date of examinations: December 2 to 6

Result announcement date: December 31, 2019.

UGC NET June 2020

Dates for registration: March 16 to April 16

Download admit cards: May 15

Dates of examinations: June 15 to 20

Announcement of result: July 5, 2020.

UGC NET 2020 : Eligibility

Education qualifications: Candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognised universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.

Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30-year-old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification.

The NET is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from the University Grants Commission.