UGC NET December 2018 registration: 7 things to know before applying

UGC NET December 2018: The registration link for the National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 has been activated from today, September 1. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time on behalf on the University Grants Commission (UGC). The is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. All those who wish to apply may do so at the official website —www.nta.ac.in before September 30. Registration fee can be paid till October 1.

Those who qualify for JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes. The validity period of the offer will be three years. Candidates can appear in the subject of their post graduation only.

Who all can apply?: Those who have obtained at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in humanities and social science, computer science and applications, electronic science etc. Those who are pursuing their master’s degree or have appeared for the same (final year) and whose result is still awaited can apply.

Online exam: The Examination shall only be conducted as Computer Based Test (CBT).

Two papers, not three: The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be attempted with a break of 30 minutes between them.

Paper I — Will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 questions. The questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper II — Will be of 200 marks and will contain 100 questions. This will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. All the questions of Paper-II will be compulsory.

Shifts: The exam will be conducted in shifts now, between December 9 to 23 (Sunday). The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 1 pm and the second one will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Relaxation for Ph.D holders: Those with a Ph.D degree, whose master’s level examination have been completed by September 19, 1991 shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5 per cent in aggregate marks (from 55 per cent to 50 per cent).

Scribe facility: Facility of scribe will be provided to visually challenged candidates who have 40 per cent or more disability. Such candidates will have to submit the request at the time of applying online.

Mock test: In order to get an idea of the computer based test, a sample/ mock test will be made available on the official website in November for practicing.

