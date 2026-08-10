‘Thank you for your patience’: UGC-NET, ICAR, CSIR aspirants await NTA’s response on answer key

The wait for the UGC NET June 2026 answer key and result continues, with candidates and student bodies seeking clarity from the National Testing Agency (NTA) through emails, calls and social media. The June session was held from June 22 to 30, but the provisional answer key is yet to be released — marking the longest delay in recent UGC-NET cycles. In previous sessions, the provisional key was typically released within a few days to two weeks of the examination.

LATEST UPDATE | UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key releasing this week: NTA notice

With no official timeline from the NTA, candidates have been contacting the agency directly. Responses from the helpdesk have varied, but several aspirants have said on social media that they were told no information was available and to wait for an official update. Some have also alleged that repeated calls were disconnected. Others said their emails received only acknowledgement messages, with no specific information on the answer key or result.

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The indianexpress.com also reached out to NTA in an official capacity over email, seeking an update on the delay. The response received from the agency came after a week, with the header “Acknowledgement of your query”. In the email, NTA said: “Thank you for contacting us. We have received your query and will respond to you regarding it very soon if there are any. We appreciate your patience.” The email directed candidates to the usual NTA helpdesk, available on numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000, or to write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in, for further queries. No specific information on the expected date of the UGC NET answer key or result was provided in the response.

The prolonged wait has also raised concerns over the academic calendar of candidates, particularly those seeking admission to PhD programmes. The Indianexpress.com had earlier reported on how the delay in UGC NET results was leaving PhD aspirants looking beyond public and state-backed universities and considering private universities and other options so that they do not lose an academic year. UGC NET scores are used for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admissions, making the result important for candidates planning their next academic or professional step.

At the same time, candidates have been pointing to NTA’s activity on social media. Over the past few days, the agency has continued to post updates, recruitment exams and appointments. Its LinkedIn page, for instance, carried a post inviting applications for posts on deputation, while other updates covered the long-gone NEET UG, SWAYAM and other examination-related developments.

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The agency has also been publicising recruitment and staffing initiatives as part of its ongoing restructuring. Candidates waiting for UGC NET, however, say their repeated queries about the answer key and result have not received a corresponding public update.

Delay not limited to UGC-NET June exam

The UGC NET delay is not the only NTA examination timeline that has come under scrutiny. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF, SRF (PhD) examinations were conducted on July 4, and candidates are waiting for the provisional answer key. By August 8, aspirants were already pointing to a 35-day wait without the answer key or a clear official update. Candidate discussions also show repeated complaints about calls and emails to NTA, with some saying they were told that the agency had no information yet or that the update would be released shortly.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key delayed by 26 days; check previous years’ trend

The joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 is another examination now moving beyond the usual immediate post-exam timeline. The examination was held on July 17 and 18. The information bulletin had said that the display of recorded responses and the provisional answer key, as well as the result, would be notified later on the NTA website. As of August 10, more than three weeks have passed since the examination, but the NTA’s CSIR-NET public notices page does not list an answer key or any update for the exam.

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NTA, so far, has not issued an official explanation or timeline on the above mentioned exams. The silence comes at a time when the agency itself is undergoing a major internal overhaul. In July, NTA terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a restructuring exercise following the examination controversies. Government sources at the time had revealed the agency was also planning changes in its staffing and examination processes, with the NTA now advertising recruitments for new specialist appointments in areas including cybersecurity, forensic investigation, test-centre operations and assessment research.