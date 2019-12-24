NTA NET answer key released: Check how to raise objection

NTA NET answer key: Download from nta.ac.in NTA NET answer key: Download from nta.ac.in

NTA UGC NET answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam at its official website, nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in. conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019 across the country. A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the exam, of over 10 lakh who had registered.

The question paper and preliminary answer key for the NET have been uploaded. This is the preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections till December 13, 11:50 pm. Candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 for each query or challenge raised.

NTA UGC NET answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view question paper and challenge answer key’ button

Step 3: Click on the mode you wish to log-in through

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be in the dashboard

To challenge the UGC NET answer key, follow these steps:

Step 6: After log-in, click on ‘challenges/s regarding answer key’

Step 7: Click on the ‘option IDs’ (where currently correct option is marked) under the ‘question id’ you think is wrong

Step 8: Upload supporting documents

Step 9: Click on ‘save your claim finally’

Step 10: Review the preview of your challenge and click on ‘pay here’

Step 11: Make payment and submit

The objections raised will be examined, based on which the final answer key will be released, most likely with the final result. The result for both CSIR NET and UGC NET will be declared on December 31, as per the NTA’s scheduled. Those who clear NET will get e-certification.

While the NTA has been conducting the NET for two years now, this year was the first time when it will also release e-certificate or JRF awards for the same. As of now, only the e-certificates for June 2019 exam are available. This year, a total of 2,81,907 candidates have applied for the CSIR NET, while 10,34,083 candidates applied for the UGC-NET.

