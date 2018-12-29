NTA UGC NET answer key released, check at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET answer key 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations on Saturday, December 29, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer key through the official website. The online window to raise objections on answer keys will be closed on January 1, 2019 (5 pm). The facility to view question paper and responses will also be available till the due time.

Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, mentioned the official website.

Over 9 lakh candidates (9,56,837) registered for the UGC NET examination that was conducted from December 18 to 22, 2018. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.

This was the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET exam earlier handled by the University Grants Commission (UGC).