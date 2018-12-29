NTA UGC NET answer key to be released tomorrow, says DG NTA Vineet Joshi

UGC NET answer key 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations on Sunday, December 30. “The answer key of the UGC NET examination is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 30, if not, the answer key will surely be released on Monday, December 31,” said director general (DG), NTA, Vineet Joshi. The UGC NET results will be declared as per the scheduled date, January 10, 2019, confirmed Vineet Joshi.

Advertising

Once the answer key is released, the candidates can check it through the official website, nta.ac.in. The candidates will be given a window to raise objections on the questions. They need to pay Rs 1000 per question challenged as processing charges. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for three to five days.

A panel will consider the challenges and release a final answer key, in case they find there is an incorrect one. To raise challenges or check their results, candidates might need the relevant documents to support their query.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET examination that was concluded on December 22. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.

This was the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET exam earlier handled by the University Grants Commission (UGC).