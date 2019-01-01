NTA UGC NET answer key: Last day to raise challenge today

NTA UGC NET answer key: The last day to raise challenge or objection in the answer key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is today. Candidates who find any discrepancy can raise queries on the official website – nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs 1,000 per query. The amount will only be reimbursed for the queries which will be accepted by the NTA. A new and final answer key will be released by the agency if there is any discrepancy found in the NET answer key.

NTA UGC NET answer key: How to raise challenge?

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click ‘UGC NET 2019’

Step 3: A new page will open, click ‘challenge/s answer key’ button

Step 4: Log in using application number and password

If you do not remember the password you can still log-in using birth date and application number. After raising an objection and paying the amount, you have successfully sent the query to NTA. A panel of experts will be sitting and discussing the objections raised. The final answer key is expected soon.

The eligibility exam for the posts of assistant professor and junior research fellow (JRF) was conducted on December 18 to December 22, 2018.

As many as 9,56,837 candidates registered for the exam. Not only was this the first time that the NTA was conducting the NET exam but also the first time it was being conducted online through computer-based test mode.