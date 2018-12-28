NTA UGC NET answer key updates; last date to download question paper and response sheet today

NTA UGC NET answer key: The answer keys and question papers for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will not be available to candidates today after 5 pm. Talking to indianexpress.com director general NTA, Vineet Joshi had said that the answer key can be expected on December 31, 2019. The NTA NET answer key, that is, the correct answers for the questions asked in the exam is expected to release tomorrow or tonight on the official website – ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The link to check question paper and answer sheets for the computer-based exam will expire post 5 pm, December 28, 2019, according to the official release. “Candidates are advised to save their responses for reference and challenging answer keys,” it adds further.

Once the correct UGC NET answer key is released, candidates will be given a window to raise objections on the questions. A panel will consider the challenges and release a final answer key, in case they find there is an incorrect one. To raise challenges or check their results, candidates might need the relevant documents to support their query.

Interested candidates can download the UGC NET question papers and UGC NET 2019 answer sheets from the official website – nta.ac.in. This was the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET exam earlier handled by the University Grants Commission (UGC).