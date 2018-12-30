NTA UGC NET answer key: How to challenge, raise objections

UGC NET answer key 2018: The candidates who wish to raise objections or challenge answer keys of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations can do so through the official website, ntanet.nic.in till January 1, 2019 (5 pm).

Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, mentioned the official website.

A panel will consider the challenges and release a final answer key, in case they find there is an incorrect one. To raise challenges or check their results, candidates might need the relevant documents to support their query.

The UGC NET answer key was released on Saturday, December 29. Over 9 lakh candidates (9,56,837) registered for the examination that was conducted from December 18 to 22, 2018.

A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two.

This was the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET exam earlier handled by the University Grants Commission (UGC).