UGC NET 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 second wave

In view of the sudden surge in Covid 19-cases across the country, NTA has announced to postpone UGC NET 2021, until further notice. The examination was scheduled from May 2 to 17 in several centres across the country. The UGC NET admit card was issued on April 14 and is available at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, NTA has also postponed JEE Mains April session 2021 and NEET PG 2021 exams amid the Covid-19 outbreak across the country. Due to the rise in the Covid-19 second wave, many examinations are being postponed as they are expected to be the hotspot of the disease.

UGC NET is conducted in objective-type questions exam pattern. There are two papers for each subject, where paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. Three hours will be allotted for the examinations, with no break in between. For each correct answer, 2 marks will be awarded to the students, and no negative marking is applicable.

For further information, candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA and UGC NET frequently.