NTA UGC NET 2019: Exam in June, registration to begin from March 1

UGC NET June 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET in June 2019, schedule of which has been released today. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by NTA for the second time on behalf on the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. All those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — http://www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The registration will begin from March 1 and will close on March 30.

The admit cards will be available for download from May 15. The UGC NET will be held in multiple sessions from June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019.

The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration. Those who qualify for JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes. The validity period of the offer will be three years. Candidates can appear in the subject of their post-graduation only.

In a notification, NTA has also informed the UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET — http://www.ugcnetonline.in.

NTA conducted the exam for the first time in December. A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two. NTA conducted the UGC NET in 235 cities and was held for a total of 85 subjects.