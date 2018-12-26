NTA UGC NET 2018: Answer key to release soon, result by January 10

UGC NET 2019: The result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announced on January 10, 2018 on the official website – nta.ac.in. While the question paper and recorded responses are on display on the website.

The recorded answers are the answer sheet of the individual candidates. The official answer key will be released soon. The link to see question paper and answer sheets for the computer-based exam will expire on December 28, 2019, according to the official release.

Candidates need to download their respective answer sheets before 5 pm, December 28. According to the official release, “Login and click on the link for display of your question paper and your response. The facility will remain available up to 5 pm December 28. Candidates are advised to save their responses for reference and challenging answer keys.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, director general (DG), NTA, Vineet Joshi had informed, “The agency has started the evaluation process, the results will be declared on the scheduled date, January 10, 2019.”

Joshi also informed that no objects have been raised on NTA’s UGC NET despite it being the first ever attempt by the agency. Minister HRD, Prakash Javadekar had also said, “NTA has been constituted to make exams more significant, transparent and flawless.”

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the day one of the test. This year was the first time the NTA had conducted the exam. Earlier, the Universities Grant Commission (UGC) used to conduct the exam.