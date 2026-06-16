NTA to release UGC NET June 2026 admit cards shortly; expected date, shift-wise timings and more

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 admit cards today on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can visit the official link and enter their login credentials to download their admit card. It will contain the complete address of their examination centre as well as exam details, shift timings, and reporting time.
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The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30 for various subjects. The test will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The city intimation slip had been released earlier to inform the candidates about their exam city.
Candidates who are appearing for the exam should carry their admit card, a passport-size photograph, and a valid ID (Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card) along with them. Students without these documents will be prohibited from entering the exam hall.
The examination consists of two papers conducted in a single session without any break. Paper 1, common for all candidates, assesses teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, comprehension, communication, and general awareness. Paper 2 is subject-specific and is based on the discipline chosen by the candidate. The examination carries a total of 300 marks and contains 150 multiple-choice questions.
UGC NET is conducted to establish eligibility at three different levels – PhD, JRF, and Assistant Professor. JRF is valid for 3 years from the date of issue of the award letter. Candidates must join a PhD programme within this period to avail the fellowship benefits. There is no expiry date for Assistant Professor eligibility obtained through UGC NET. The scores are valid for 1 year from the date of declaration of the result for those who only clear the PhD level.