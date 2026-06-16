NTA to release UGC NET June 2026 admit cards shortly; expected date, shift-wise timings and more

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 admit cards today on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can visit the official link and enter their login credentials to download their admit card. It will contain the complete address of their examination centre as well as exam details, shift timings, and reporting time.

Live Updates | Admit cards expected this week, latest updates here

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30 for various subjects. The test will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The city intimation slip had been released earlier to inform the candidates about their exam city.