NTA to release IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admit card: Date and time

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the first ever entrance exams it is conducting for the Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU) tomorrow – July 10, 2019 as per the official schedule. Admit card for the entrance exam for MBA and BEd will both be available at ntaignou.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Advertising

Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2019. The two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Read| NTA to conduct IGNOU entrance exams, applications open

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard

Candidates need to download the admit card and carry it along with them to the exam hall for verification and identification purpose. No candidate will be allowed in the exam hall without their respective admit card.

In case a student faces an issue, they can send an email the officials at the website, nta.ignou@gmail.com or call 0120-6895200. Candidates need to mention with their application number, and name along with the grievance they wish to address.