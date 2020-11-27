NTA to decide on JEE Main, NEET 2021 syllabus after assessing scenario with boards: Pokhriyal

The Education Ministry will launch a campaign to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 could see a syllabus cut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank that the “NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards”, the official statement by the ministry revealed. Both central boards — CBSE and CISCE and most state boards have announced syllabus cuts for upcoming board exams as due to online classes, there has been a lack of instructional hours.

The Education Ministry will launch a campaign to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. Shortly after the meeting, the ministry had announced to hold a live interaction with parents, teachers, and students on the upcoming exams. The ministry has asked stakeholders to share their grievances through social media channels by using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive

For 2021 exams, IITs have already decided to give a second chance to students who had cleared JEE Main 2020 but could not appear for JEE Advanced 2021 — the entrance gateway to IITs.

During the meeting, several other announcements were also made. A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted for the same. Minister said that all the officials of the ministry are working to ensure proper implementation of the National Education Policy.

Pokhriyal also directed UGC to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same. He also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

