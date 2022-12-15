NTA to conduct NEET UG on May 7, CUET 2023 from May 21

NTA NEET, CUET 2023: The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET on May 7 and CUET between May 21 and 31. The exam conducting body today released the calendar and also started the registration process for JEE Main 2023.

This time, NTA has also announced the reserve dates for JEE Main and Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The reserve dates for JEE Main January session are February 1, 2 and 3 while for the second session — which will be conducted between April 6,8,10,11 and 12 — are April 13 and 15.

Similarly, the reserve dates CUET are June 1 to 7.

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 will be held between April 26-29, 2023.

This year as well students will get two attempts for the JEE Main exam. Candidates can apply at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply till January 12, 2023 till 9 pm. The exams will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 to be held twice, registration begins

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu