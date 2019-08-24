NTA to conduct IIFT MBA entrance exam: Registrations from September 9

NTA IIFT MBA entrance exam 2020: From the academic session 2020 and onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – an autonomous public business school established in 1963 by the Government of India.

The exam will be a computer-based test and will be conducted on December 1. The admit card for the same will be released on November 11, as per the schedule. The registrations will begin from September 9 and conclude on October 25, at the official website, nta.ac.in.

The IIFT used to conduct its own exam till last year. Since there is no change of syllabus or exam pattern announced, as of yet. It is expected to be held on the same format, except that the exam will be conducted in CBT-mode.

IIFT entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

Age is no bar in IIFT MBA (IB) entrance exam. Candidates must hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent mars. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the application process for the XAT – Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for admission to MBA programmes at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and over 100 other B-schools has begun. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, xatonline.in. The exam will be conducted on January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

For admissions to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) will be conducted on November 24. The applications for the same are open. This year IIM Kozhikode is conducting the exam.