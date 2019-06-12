NTA to conduct IGNOU entrance test for MBA, BED

After NEET, ICAR AIEE, JEE Mains, UGC NET, and for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the entrance exams for admission to the Indira Gandi National Open University (IGNOU). The test for admission to MBA – OPENMAT – and entrance for B.Ed programmes for January 2020 admissions will both be conducted by the NTA on July 27 at more than 100 cities across India.

Advertising

On transferring the task to NTA, IGNOU in a statement said, “NTA has been conducting computer-based entrance test for higher educational institutions. In order to assess the competency of candidates for admission and recruitment purposes, NTA conducts the Tests in an efficient, transparent manner following international standards. Now NTA is conducting Computer Based Entrance Test for IGNOU as done for JNU and Delhi University.”

The vice-chancellor of IGNOU, Nageshwar Rao said that the decision to seek NTA’s help has been taken because of the “agency’s expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that NTA is a government agency”. If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for online examination for its popular programmes as well, he added.

Registration for the entrance test will be open online soon at http://www.ntaignou.nic.in. Interested candidates are also to note that no application in hard copy will be accepted. Complete details of the programmes are available on the IGNOU website http://www.ignou.ac.in. The last date for online registration is July 1, 2019.