NTA to conduct DUET, UGC NET, IGNOU OPENMAT in September

NTA announces exam dates for DUET, UGC NET, IGNOU OPENMAT. FILE

The National Testing Agency, NTA has today released the exam dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT, PhD entrance exam. The Delhi University entrance test will be held from September 6 to 11, UGC NET from September 16 to 18, and from 21 to 25.

The date for IGNOU OPENMAT is September 15 and PhD entrance test is October 4. ICAR AIEEA will be held on September 7 and 8.

The entrance exam dates have been decided in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and MHRD. “Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in September,” the notification mentioned.

The admit card will be available to download 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. The candidates can also contact at the respective email Ids or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification, read the NTA notification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd