NTA test practice registration begins at nta.ac.in: How to apply

National Testing Agency has opened the registration process for the test practice centre. All the students who want to understand the question pattern of the following examinations — UGC NET, JEE, NEET and others can register themselves through the official website, nta.ac.in.

The registration process for NET and JEE will commence from September 1 and will close by September 30. The Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be conducted twice a year. The first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. However, the government has changed its decision to conduct NEET twice a year and now the examination will be conducted once and in pen and paper mode.

NTA 2018: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter institution name, other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Practice as much test papers available online.

JEE Main

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018

Exam dates: December 9 to 23, 2018

Result: January 10, 2019.

NEET 2019: Exams on May 5, check important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019.

This year, National Testing Agency will conduct all the important examinations, UGC NET, JEE, NEET, CMAT/ GPAT.

