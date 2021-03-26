JEE Main 2021 registration for April session begins: Here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session for the BTech and BE, Paper I. Interested candidates can now apply online for the JEE Main exam at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is April 4 till 11.50 pm.

The last date for payment of online fee is April 5, 2021 till 11.50 pm.

The JEE Main exam dates are scheduled from April 27 to April 20. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application fee for JEE Main exam is Rs 650 for general category students. For students from reserved category and female candidates, the registration fee is Rs 325.

Only fresh candidates, who have not paid for the JEE Main 2021 April session exams previously, will have to register themselves. However, candidates who have already applied for April/May session can modify their information details in the application form on or before April 4, 2021.

How to fill the JEE Main 2021 registration form

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration/application link

Step 3: Fill in the required fields.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Preview and submit.

Click here for the direct link to JEE Main 2021 April Session.

NTA has also released the dates for JEE Main 2021 May session. The exams will be conducted from May 24 to 28.

This year, JEE Main exam is being conducted in four sessions. The first session was scheduled for February 23, 24, 25, and 26, for which the result was announced on March 7. JEE Main March session was conducted by NTA on 16, 17, and 18. The result was announced on March 25. On the basis of the JEE Main scores, students will get admissions in institutions like Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).