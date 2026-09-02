Under paper leak shadow, NTA looks for spaces for exam centres next year

The government has said that the NEET-UG exam will move from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based testing from next year. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

As part of a plan to identify and develop testing centres to conduct computer-based examinations for NEET-UG next year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to collect information from government institutions on their IT infrastructure and available space.

Following NTA’s directions, the AICTE wrote to the Vice Chancellors of state-run technical universities, directors and principals of AICTE-approved government-run higher education institutions earlier this week.

This comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA – the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions – after the paper leak earlier this year. The government has said that the NEET-UG exam will move from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based testing from next year.