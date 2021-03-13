NTA Sainik School AISSEE 2021 result released, here’s how to check

AISSEE 2021 result available to download at aissee.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

AISSEE 2021 result: The result of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been released. The students can check the result through the website — aissee.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key was also released. “School-wise, class-wise, gender-wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik schools,” NTA notification mentioned.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released, and candidates were given time to raise objections till March 6. The Sainik school entrance was held on February 7.

AISSEE 2021 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the result or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.