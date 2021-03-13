scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
NTA Sainik School AISSEE 2021 final answer key released, how to check

AISSEE 2021 answer key: The final answer key is available to download at the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. The result will be released anytime soon.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 11:06:45 am
AISSEE key 1200AISSEE 2021 final answer key available at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 12 released the final answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021. The final answer key is available to download at the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released, and candidates were given time to raise objections till March 6. The Sainik school entrance was held on February 7.

AISSEE 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

As the final answer key has been released, the result will be released anytime soon.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the answer key or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

