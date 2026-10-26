NTA revises exam calendar for 2026-27: Check new UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised examination calendar for December 2026 to April 2027, updating the proposed dates for several national-level entrance and eligibility tests. The schedule covers examinations such as UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE Main and CUET PG, along with other tests.

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The agency said the calendar was revised for administrative reasons. Candidates preparing for these examinations should refer to the latest schedule instead of relying on the earlier calendar. NTA has advised applicants to check its official website, nta.ac.in, for further announcements and updates.