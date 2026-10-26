NTA revises exam calendar for 2026-27: Check new UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised examination calendar for December 2026 to April 2027, updating the proposed dates for several national-level entrance and eligibility tests. The schedule covers examinations such as UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE Main and CUET PG, along with other tests.
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The agency said the calendar was revised for administrative reasons. Candidates preparing for these examinations should refer to the latest schedule instead of relying on the earlier calendar. NTA has advised applicants to check its official website, nta.ac.in, for further announcements and updates.
NTA revised exam calendar 2026-27: Important dates
|Examination
|Tentative dates
|Rashtriya Indian Military College
|December 6, 2026
|SWAYAM
|December 8 to 12, 2026
|Rashtriya Military Schools
|December 13, 2026
|UGC NET, December cycle
|December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026
|Joint CSIR UGC NET, December cycle
|December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
|Army Cadets College
|January 4, 2027
|SHRESHTA (NETS)
|January 10, 2027
|NIFT Entrance Examination
|January 10, 2027
|JEE Main, Session 1
|January 20 to 24 and January 28, 2027
|All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination
|January 31, 2027
|CMAT
|February 7, 2027
|CUET PG
|March 2 to 5, March 8 to 9, March 12, March 15 to 19, March 24 to 25 and March 29 to 31, 2027
|JEE Main, Session 2
|April 2 to 7, 2027
The revised schedule places the December cycle of UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC NET in December, followed by JEE Main Session 1 in January 2027. CUET PG is scheduled across multiple dates in March, while JEE Main Session 2 will be held in April.