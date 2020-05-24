NTA reveals JEE Main, NEET admit card, exam timing details

JEE Main, NEET admit card to be available at nta.ac.in (Representational image) JEE Main, NEET admit card to be available at nta.ac.in (Representational image)

After announcing the revised dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – the college admission exams for engineering and medical admissions, respectively, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the dates on which it will release the admit card or hall tickets for the same.

In a recent notice, the exam conducting body states that the admit card will be released 15 days ahead of the respective exams. NEET will be held on July 26 from 2 pm to 5 pm across India, as per the NTA. This implies that the NEET admit card is likely to be available from July 11 or the second week of July.

For JEE Main, the exam will be held from July 18 to July 23 in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Going by the rules, JEE Main admit card is likely to be released in the first week of July.

This also means that the application process has ended after providing several windows to edit the form and chose the exam city centre. For JEE Main, even a re-application window was provided. The last edit made by the candidates will be considered final.

For NEET, nearly 16 lakh will be appearing for the exam scheduled to be held over 6,000 exam centres across the country. For JEE Main, so far 9.21 lakh had applied, however, after the re-application window, at least 10,000 candidates are expected to have applied for the exam.

The result for both the entrance exams is likely to be announced within a month. Considering that the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on August 23 and only selected candidates from JEE Main are eligible to appear for Advanced, the result for Main will be announced to ensure enough time for students. For JEE Advanced, the IIT-Delhi had proposed that the result will be announced within a week.

