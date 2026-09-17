NTA restructures role: Translators will now ensure quality of AI work

As part of its overhaul, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the role of translators, looking now for those who can review “AI-generated translations” of examination questions from English into Indian languages, identify linguistic, technical, scientific or contextual errors, suggest corrections, and certify the final translation.

The NTA’s Expression of Interest has mentioned that the role being offered is different from the conventional ‘translator’ role in earlier cycles.

The NTA conducts a number of high-stakes competitive examinations, including NEET, JEE Mains, CUET, UGC-NET and others in 13 languages.

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Under the restructuring process, the translation function will be performed in two parts — the bulk of the translation shall be performed by an air-gapped AI-based translation platform deployed on NTA’s premises; and the verification, certification and quality-assurance of the AI-produced translations shall be performed by a panel of empanelled human professionals.