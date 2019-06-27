NTA reschedules AIAPGET 2019: Check revised schedule, admit card

NTA AIAPGET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the time for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) – entrance exam conducted for admission to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH). The exam was scheduled to be held from 10 am to 11:30 am on July 14 which now will be conducted from 2:30 om to 4 pm on the same date.

The dates for the form correction window have also been changed from June 20 to 23 to now June 24 to June 26, 2019. The AIAPGET admit card, however, claims the NTA, will be released on the scheduled date – June 30 (Sunday). The exam will be of 400 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

To be eligible for the admissions, candidates need to score 50 percentile marks. The cut-off is 45 percentile for reserved category candidates. Those who clear the exam will have to come for the counselling session. The counselling will be conducted by the AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).

The exam will be computer-based, multiple choice test. It will be conducted in multiple languages, except for admission to Homoeopathy – which will be conducted in English only.