NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET 2021 Kannada paper, new exam date to be out soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reconduct the Kannada paper for UGC-NET 2020-21. UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the NTA said on Sunday. For these candidates, the exam will be held again and the exam date will be announced soon, the NTA has also said.

NTA has decided to reschedule the examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates.

“Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject “Kannada” held on December 26 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted,” NTA said in an official notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites — nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Currently, phase 2 of UGC NET is being held. Phase 2 will end on December 27. The third phase will be held on January 4 and 5. The admit cards for this phase has not been released yet.