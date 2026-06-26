NEET UG 2026: NTA reopens fee refund window at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the official portal of the bank account verification and correction window for candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG retest for the last time, till June 30. Candidates can submit, confirm or update their bank details at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

As per the NTA, the refund window has been reopened after the agency provided a correction facility to students who had submitted incorrect details or were unable to complete their verification process.

NTA reopens NEET UG fee refund portal: How to update details?

To update the details in the NEET UG refund portal, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below