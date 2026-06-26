NEET UG 2026: NTA reopens fee refund window at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the official portal of the bank account verification and correction window for candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG retest for the last time, till June 30. Candidates can submit, confirm or update their bank details at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.
As per the NTA, the refund window has been reopened after the agency provided a correction facility to students who had submitted incorrect details or were unable to complete their verification process.
To update the details in the NEET UG refund portal, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ” Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET UG 2025 fees refund” link in the candidate activity section.
Step 3: Log in using your application number, password, and captcha.
Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your mail ID and mobile number to complete two-factor authentication
Step 5: Check the existing bank account details. If the details are correct, click confirm; if not, update your account number and IFSC code.
Step 6: Upload a scanned copy of the cancelled cheque or the first page of the bank account details, which consists of the account number and IFSC Code, while editing.
Step 7: Click on submit.
While filling in the details earlier, if any students have opted for the ‘No refund’ choice earlier, they can now change their choice. If all the details are correct, then tick the confirmation checkbox and proceed. However, if you want to update the details, then enter the account number and IFSC code and upload documents.
Meanwhile, NTA has also released the provisional answer key of the NEET UG retest on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The challenge window is open till June 28, 2026, through which candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The retest was conducted after the initial May exam was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.