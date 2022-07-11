scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

NTA reopens JEE Main session 2 registration: Check how to apply, last date

JEE Main session 2 registration: Interested candidates can visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — to apply for the session 2 exams before 11 pm of July 12, 2022.

July 11, 2022
JEE Main 2022, JEE Main session 2 registration, JEE Main registration, NTAJEE Main session 2 registration: Session 1 result was announced by NTA in the early hours of July 11. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

JEE Main session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application window for JEE Main Session 2 exams. Interested candidates can visit the official JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in to apply for the session 2 exams.

As per the official notification, aspirants have time till 11 pm of July 12 to fill the application form for the session 2 exams, and the deadline for submitting the application fees is 1:50 pm of July 12, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)′

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘New registration’, or sign in using the application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: For new registrations, fill in the required details and apply online. After the registration, an application number will be generated.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the generated application number and password.

Step 7: Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Candidates who have already appeared for the session 1 exam may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2 and pay the examination fees.

The NTA has not yet released the advance intimation of the examination city slip or the admit cards. “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course,” the official notice from NTA reads.

Earlier, candidates were given an extended window till 11 pm of July 9 to fill application forms for JEE Main session 2, and till 11:50 pm of July 9 to submit application fees. The JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The application process has reopened a few hours after the NTA released the results for JEE Main session 1 exams on July 11.

