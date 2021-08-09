NTA reopens JEE Main 2021 online application form for fourth session

JEE Mains 2021 Session 4: The candidates who are interested to appear for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4. (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application forms window for JEE Main 2021 (Session 4). Taking into account the demands that pored in from students, the agency decided to give another opportunity to either withdraw or apply for JEE Main 2021 Session 4.

The candidates who are interested to appear for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4. The last date to apply for the fourth session is August 11, 2021 till 9 pm and the last date for online payment for th application is August 11 till 11:50 pm.

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4. The NTA has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key and the result is available at – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exams will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. JEE Main candidates who have already submitted their online applications for the fourth session do not have to fill it again. However, they can modify their forms like the category, subject, etc.

It is important to note that there will be no correction window after the application window shuts and therefore, candidates have to be extra cautious while filling in their details. For further help, call on 011-40759000 or drop an email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.