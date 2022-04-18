NTA reopens application window for JEE Main 2022 June session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 (session 1). Candidates who have not yet applied for the entrance exam can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window will remain open from April 18 to April 25.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the online application forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” NTA said in an official statement on Monday.

The last date to apply is April 25 (9 pm), whereas candidates can pay the application fee by 11:50 pm on April 25. As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29 and session-2 will be held from July 21-30.

Students who have completed class 12 or its equivalent exam in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing for class 12 board exams in 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022. Applicants who successfully qualify in JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 candidates be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.