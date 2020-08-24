NTA reopens AIAPGET application form edit facility, candidates can select city to appear from

AIAPGET 2020 application edit window reopens. (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the facility for students to make changes in their application form in case of any error and apply for the centre city of their choice for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020.

The NTA claims that the facility has been offered after receiving several reports from candidates as they failed to make changes due to “constraints faced by aspirants of AIAPGET 2020 in light of COVID-19 pandemic.” The facility to make edits will be available till August 26 by 5 pm while the fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm, if any.

“NTA will make all efforts to allot examination centre in cities as filled by the candidates, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final,” it added.

AIAPGET-2020 or All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 is an online exam and single entrance gateway for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2020-21. It includes all India and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities or deemed universities across the country.

