NTA releases UPCET admit cards 2021, revised exam schedule

UPCET admit cards 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The entrance exam will be held on September 5-6 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit cards are available for download at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application form number and date of birth. After downloading the same, the applicants need to check the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam.

Meanwhile, NTA has also released the revised exam schedule for the UPCET. On September 5, shift I will begin from 8 am-10 am for the MBA exam, shift II for B.Des and MSc from 12-2 pm and MCA/ MTech exam from 4-6 pm.

On September 6, shift I will have B.Tech.(2nd year-for Diploma holders in Eng.), B.Pharm. (2nd year for Diploma holders in Pharmacy), MCA (Integrated). Shift II — BHMCT, BFA, BFAD, B.Voc, MBA (Integrated), BBA; Shift III — BPharm, B.Tech, B.Tech (AG), B.Tech (2nd year -For B.Sc.

graduates).

UPCET or the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test is a state-level entrance test for candidates who wish to seek admission to specific courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.