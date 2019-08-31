NTA releases syllabus for JEE Main 2020: Check topics, exam pattern, weightage

NTA JEE Main April 2020 syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – a national-level test for admission to engineering colleges. Interested candidates can access the detailed syllabus for the exam at the official websites, jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main is conducted for engineering as well as architecture aspirants. The engineering aspirants have to appear for paper 1 which consists of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. For architecture aspirants who will appear in paper 2, an additional aptitude test or drawing paper will also be conducted.

NTA JEE Main weightage

While there is no weightage given for physics, chemistry and mathematics as such notified by the NTA, but when it comes to giving preference, in case two or more students have secured same marks, then mathematics is given top most priority followed by physics and then chemistry. In case the marks of students still remain the same, then priority is given to the student who is elder.

The engineering exam will consist of 90 questions, each for four marks. JEE Main is for 360 marks and each question for four marks and for every wrong answer one mark is deducted.

JEE Main Syllabus

Mathematics will have questions on integral calculus, limit, continuity and differential ability, sets, relations and functions, complex numbers and quadratic equations, matrices and determinants, permutations and combinations, mathematical induction, binomial theorem, coordinate geometry, sequences and series, mathematical induction, three dimensional geometry, vector algebra, statics and probability, trigonometry and mathematical reasoning will be asked.

Physics is divided into section A and B. Section A carries weightage of 80 per cent while B carries weghtage of 20 per cent. Section A syllabus includes, physics and measurement, kinematics, laws of motion, work energy and power, rotation motion, current electricity, electrostatics, gravitation, thermodynamics, kinetic theory of gases, oscillation and waves, magnetic effects current and magnetism, communication system, optics, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, electronic devices, optics, atoms and nuclei, dual nature of matter and radiation. Section B includes experimental skills.

Chemistry syllabus includes state of matter, chemical bonding and molecular structure, atomic structure, redox reaction and electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solutions, chemical thermodynamics, equilibrium, surface chemistry, d and f block elements, hydrogen, block elements, classification of elements and periodicity in priorities, co-ordination compounds, environmental chemistry, organic compounds containing halogens, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry, polymers, biomolecules, chemistry in everyday life, principles related to practical chemistry.

Aptitude test syllabus constitutes of two subsections, namely, awareness section wherein questions based in buildings, materials, persons, visualising, analytical reasoning, mental ability and different dimensional objects will be asked. In pater II three dimensional and perceptions, sketching of scenes and activity for the memory of urbanscape will be tested.

The application process for the JEE Main 2020 begins on September 2. The exam will be conducted from January 6 to 11, as per the official notice. Since this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main, the number of candidates is likely to go higher than 10 lakh. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.