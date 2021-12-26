NTA releases schedule for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams, check datesheet here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the timetable for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams. Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can check the exam dates on the official notice available on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The semester exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be conducted from 3-6 pm.

The complete date sheet has been released by NTA for various courses such as Indian Agricultural Development, Basics of Event Management, Awareness Programme on Solar Water Pumping System, Introduction to Cyber Security, Introduction to Political Theory, Introduction to Sociology, Personality Development, Photojournalism, and others.

“In continuation to the public notice dated December 16, 2021, regarding online application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on February 18 and 19, 2022,” read the official notice.

Candidates can apply for these exams on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The correction window will remain open from January 4 to January 6, 2022.