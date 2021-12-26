scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ

NTA releases schedule for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams, check datesheet here

Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can check the exam dates on the official notice available on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 1:34:22 pm
swayam.org. swayam admit card, swayam exams, swayam courses, education news, online coursesSWAYAM exams to be held on February 18-19, 2022. (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the timetable for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams. Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can check the exam dates on the official notice available on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The semester exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be conducted from 3-6 pm.

The complete date sheet has been released by NTA for various courses such as Indian Agricultural Development, Basics of Event Management, Awareness Programme on Solar Water Pumping System, Introduction to Cyber Security, Introduction to Political Theory, Introduction to Sociology, Personality Development, Photojournalism, and others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021: Registration deadline extended till December 30

“In continuation to the public notice dated December 16, 2021, regarding online application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on February 18 and 19, 2022,” read the official notice.

Candidates can apply for these exams on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The correction window will remain open from January 4 to January 6, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement