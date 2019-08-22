JNU Entrance Test 2020 schedule released,

JNUET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020). The examination will be conducted from May 11 to 14. The online registration process for JNU will be commenced from March 2, 2020.

The candidates can download the admit card from April 21, 2020. The examination will be conducted online and will be MCQ based. The JNU entrance test results will be announced on May 31, 2020.

JNUET 2020: Check schedule

Registration dates: March 2 to 31

Download of admit cards: April 21

Dates of examinations: May 11 to 14

Declaration of results: May 31, 2020.

JNU admission 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The examinations were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2019.

The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).