NTA releases NAT 2021 admit cards: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Aptitude Test (NAT)-2021 on October 23 and 24. The agency has released the admit cards for the same at nat.nta.ac.in.

Level 1 of the NAT 2021 will be held on October 23 from 11 am to 1 pm and the level 2 exam will be held on the same day from 4 pm to 6 pm. The level 3 exams will be held on October 24 from 11 am to 1 pm and the level 4 exam will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm.

NAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website nat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NAT 2021 Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter your Application Form Number and Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Your NAT 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the same for future use

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their Application form number and date of birth.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in.

NTA will be sending detailed instructions to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email addresses also.