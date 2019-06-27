NTA releases JNU PG, UG admissions 2019 result: How to download

NTA JNU admissions result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at its official website, ntajnu.nic.in. Minutes after the declaration the official website is down. The Result for the undergraduate courses as well as master’s level entrance including the most sought after courses – languages and international relations have been declared.

The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). The exams were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

NTA JNU admissions result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed, download

The final answer key for all the courses, UG, PG, MPhil, PhD courses was released earlier, however, many students complain that they were unable to download question papers and hence could not calculate their result 2019. The result for PhD and MPhil courses was released earlier for which the list of shortlisted candidates for interview round was also announced.