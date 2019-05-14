NTA releases JNUEE admit card: How to download

JNUEE admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the entrance examination conducted for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, ntajnu.nic.in. The admission will be held for 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

Advertising

Both the exams — Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) will be conducted from May 27 to 31, 2019. It will be conducted in two sessions, the morning session will begin at 9:30 and the afternoon session will begin from 2:30 pm. In case a student faces issues in downloading the admit card they can contact the helpline at jnuee-nta@nic.in.

Read| JNU admission 2019: admit card updates

JNUEE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NTA JNUEE admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card as no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid hall ticket

Advertising

This is the first time that the NTA will be conducting the JNUEE. The exam will go online for the first time and the same will be conducted in MCQ or multiple choice question (MCQ) based format, in another first. The JNUEE will be conducted in 127 cities across India. In previous years, the test has been conducted in around 51 cities.

The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “The time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”