NTA releases JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key: Steps to download

JEE Main paper 1 answer key released (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/JEE Main)

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 which is held for admission to BArch and BPlan courses. The exam was held on the first day of the JEE – September 1. While the final answer key and the result of BTech or BE admissions have been released, the NTA has released the paper 2 or BArch/ BPlan answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates need to study the answer key properly and raise objections if any. Objections will be studied and incorporated in the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those wishing to study design or architecture from IITs can register for the AAT exam from October 5 onwards at jeeadv.ac.in.

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: An answer key link is available at the left-hand side

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

Last year, two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan top the exam with 100 percentile score. A total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.

