NTA JEE Main admit card 2020 to release today: What to check in your hall ticket

JEE Main admit card 2020: Know how to download JEE Main admit card 2020: Know how to download

NTA JEE Main admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card or the hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. Candidates who have registered for the test can download their hall ticket from the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 11. The exam is held twice a year and the next session for 2020 will be conducted from April 3 to 9, 2020. For the January session, a total of 9,34,608 (9.34 lakh) students have applied for the exam. Last year, in JEE Main (both April and January exams inclusive), a total of 11,47,125 students attempted the test.

Read| NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: How to download, important instructions, exam pattern

Once the admit card is released, the applicants should check the following information-

Spellings: Candidates need to verify the spellings of their name, parents name and other details on their hall ticket. In case while verification, the admit card details (in terms of spellings too) do not match that in the identity card and education certificates, the candidature can be cancelled.

Information: The basic information on the admit card would contain, exam centre details, date and shift of the exam, photograph and signature of the applicant. It will also have reporting time and other instructions. In case it of any error, candidates need to get in touch with the authorities.

READ | JEE not the right way to select engineers: former IIT-Kanpur director

Whom to contact

In case of any error or query, candidates need to immediately contact the authorities at the NTA at 0120-6895200. The number will active on working days, exclusive of weekends from 10 am to 6 pm.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd